Gibson Announces Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition

(Prime PR) Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce it has entered into a new partnership with Jimmy Page, one of the most influential musicians in history and co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin. Introducing the Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition from Gibson Custom. Made in close collaboration and with significant input from Jimmy Page, only 50 Collector's Edition hand-signed, and played guitars will be available exclusively via the Gibson Garage Nashville (615) 933-6000, the Gibson Garage London +44 800 058 4720, and Gibson.com in Europe.

With its distinctive silhouette, Jimmy Page's Gibson EDS-1275 Doubleneck has become one of the most iconic guitars in history. The images of him playing it on stage with Led Zeppelin are indelible to rock 'n' roll history. Jimmy defined the model from the moment his EDS-1275 was delivered to him, which allowed him to play the acoustic and electric 6-string and 12-string parts of the song "Stairway to Heaven" at live performances, and later using it for "The Song Remains the Same," "The Rain Song," "Celebration Day," "Tangerine," and most recently at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November as a tribute to Link Wray. The EDS-1275 has become synonymous with Page's legendary stage presence and the electrifying moments that defined a genre.

Watch the interview with Jimmy Page as he talks about songwriting and visits the Gibson Custom Shop craftory in Nashville, Tennessee, and get a first look at the creation of the Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition below.

Hand-crafted in close collaboration with Jimmy Page, this special Collector's Edition guitar uses Gibson's groundbreaking 3D scanning technology and ultra-precise Murphy Lab aging techniques to aid in creating a clone that captures the essence of Jimmy Page's original guitar. Every single detail has been thoughtfully recreated, from the exact playing wear to the sonic character of this exceptional guitar. Only 50 Collector's Edition guitars, all hand-signed and played by Jimmy Page, have been created by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, and artfully aged to match the original finish by the Murphy Lab as part of this extraordinary Collector's Edition run. The Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition from the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville represents a unique opportunity to own an exclusive part of music history that symbolizes musical innovation and the enduring legacy of one of rock's most celebrated guitarists, Jimmy Page.

The Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition features a lavish collection of case candy curated by Jimmy Page that features a Certificate of Authenticity Book with a photo taken by Barrie Wentzell, a wooden Pick Display with Herco Flex pick played by Jimmy Page on the specific serialized guitar, a Premium Cherry/Black Leather Strap and Vintage Replica Strap, Schaller Strap Locks, an Embroidered Dragon Guitar Shroud, and a Gibson Doubleneck Stand.

"One of the most influential musicians in history, Jimmy Page is an icon across all genres of music, art, and culture and co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin," says Cesar Gueikian, Gibson CEO. "Being the main music writer in Led Zeppelin, Jimmy leveraged his blues and folk inspirations to orchestrate the pioneering rock sound that became the signature of the band and revolutionized rock across all of its future variations. We are grateful for Jimmy's trust and partnership, and we look forward to paying tribute to him."

