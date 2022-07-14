David Bowie's Landmark 1972 UK TV Performance Of Starman Streaming

Album art

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team is sharing video footage from a landmark 1972 UK television performance of "Starman" as part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations of his album, "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars."

The July 6 broadcast on the BBC's Top Of The Pops was recorded a day earlier at the BBC Television Centre in White City. Considered one of the most essential pieces of music television ever broadcast, the appearance influenced generations of musicians, artists and writers who saw it at the time and countless others who have since seen it over the decades, from bootleg VHS copies to YouTube clips.

The performance launched Bowie to stardom. Thursday 6th July, 1972, is said to be 'the day that invented the 80's' as so many musicians who went on to be household names saw the performance and it changed their lives. Those watching that night included U2's Bono, The Cure's Robert Smith, Boy George, Adam Ant, Mick Jones of the Clash, Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet, Morrissey and Johnny Marr of the Smiths, Siouxsie Sioux, Toyah Willcox, John Taylor and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran, Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode and many more.

"There's no doubt that Bowie's appearance on Top Of The Pops was a pivotal moment in British musical history," says BBC 6Music broadcaster Marc Riley. "Like the Sex Pistols at the Lesser Free Trade Hall in Manchester in '76, his performance lit the touchpaper for thousands of kids who up till then had struggled to find a catalyst in their lives."

Read more and watch the iconic 1972 performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Valerian Sun Share Cover Of David Bowie's 'Fame'

Classic David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Era TV Performance Goes HD

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Starman Remix

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Two Reissues

News > David Bowie