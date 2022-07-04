.

David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay

Michael Angulia | 07-04-2022

Van Halen Video still
Video still

David Lee Roth is reportedly the reason for the delay of the Eddie Van Halen all-star tribute tour plans, according to comments from radio personality Eddie Trunk.

The SiriusXM host shared during his broadcast on Friday (July 1st), "I had a very, very, very reliable source tell me last night at The Black Crowes show that the hold-up on the Van Halen-anything happening is a lot of it falling on David Lee Roth.

That David Lee Roth, to no surprise, it shouldn't be a surprise to anybody, is a difficult guy to wrangle, a difficult guy to get an answer on, a difficult guy to get focused on anything, a difficult guy to get to sign off on anything.

He is all over the map, as you would expect and have seen throughout history, and that the big hold-up in anything happening with Van Halen is not Alex, who wants to do it and is trying, it's actually Roth who needs to sign off and be involved.

"Also, contrary to any reports of anything different, Alex and Michael Anthony are totally cool and there's no issue there at all. And the stumbling block is trying to get Alex and Dave on the same page and Dave wanting to do this and how they're gonna do it. And that's really one of the big stumbling issues."

An excerpt from the broadcast was shared by Backstage Pass Rock News on their YouTube channel. Stream the segment below:

Van Halen

