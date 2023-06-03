David Lee Roth Shares New Recording Of Van Halen Classic 'Atomic Punk'

Video still

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth is sharing a new "studio live" version of the 1978 Van Halen classic, "Atomic Punk." The song was captured during a May 2022 session at Hollywood's Henson Recording Studio that saw Roth record 14 tracks in 2 hours with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

While Roth is offering fans a free download of the newly-available track, "Atomic Punk" originally appeared on Van Halen's self-titled album debut, which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and went on to reach the rare feat of Diamond status for US sales of more than 10 million copies.



With more than 80 million albums sold worldwide, Van Halen were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007; five years after the band performed their final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2015, guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away in 2020 at the age of 65 from a stroke and other issues following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Hear Roth's new version of "Atomic Punk" here.

