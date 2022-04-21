Decapitated and Despised Icon Announce Coheadlining Tour

Decapitated and Despised Icon have announced that they will be teaming up for a European coheadlining tour this fall that will feature support from Brand Of Sacrifice, Distant and Viscera.

The two band will be rotating the closing spot on the trek that will hit 22 cities across 11 countries, including 5 UK shows, incorporating a performance at Damnation Festival 2022.

Decapitated´s guitarist Vogg had this to say, "Boom!!! This line-up is just insane!!! This is what we have been waiting for for the last few years. We are proud to bring this sickest co-headline tour to 22 cities in Europe alongside Despised Icon, Brand of Sacrifice, Distant, and Viscera. You can still expect to hear the 25th anniversary tour setlist plus new tracks from the upcoming 'Cancer Culture' album. We will prepare the most deadly set you can imagine. Get your tickets now and see you soon, people!"

Despised Icon's frontman Alex Erian added, "Our first tour in literally 3 years. To say we're excited would be an understatement. We handpicked every band on this tour and look forward to finally crushing the stage with the almighty Decapitated. See you this Fall."

Tickets will go on sale this Friday April 22nd - 10am BST. See the dates below:

29.10.22 Germany Hannover - Faust

30.10.22 Germany Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

31.10.22 Belgium Brussels - Botanique

01.11.22 UK London - The Electric Ballroom

02.11.22 UK Bristol - SWX

03.11.22 UK Birmingham - The Mill

04.11.22 UK Glasgow - Garage

05.11.22 UK Manchester - Damnation Fest (without BOS, Viscera)

06.11.22 France Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

07.11.22 France Lyon - CCO

08.11.22 Switzerland Pratteln - Z7

09.11.22 Germany Munich - Backstage

10.11.22 Italy Milan - Slaughter Club

11.11.22 Slovenia Ljubljana - Orto Bar

12.11.22 Hungary Budapest - Dürer Kert

13.11.22 Czech Rep Prague - Meet Factory

14.11.22 Poland Warsaw - Proxima

15.11.22 Germany Leipzig - Felsenkeller

16.11.22 Germany Berlin - SO36

17.11.22 Germany Hamburg - Gruenspan

18.11.22 Netherlands Tilburg - 013

19.11.22 Germany Bochum - Matrix

