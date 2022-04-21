Decapitated and Despised Icon Announce Coheadlining Tour

Decapitated and Despised Icon have announced that they will be teaming up for a European coheadlining tour this fall that will feature support from Brand Of Sacrifice, Distant and Viscera.
The two band will be rotating the closing spot on the trek that will hit 22 cities across 11 countries, including 5 UK shows, incorporating a performance at Damnation Festival 2022.
Decapitated´s guitarist Vogg had this to say, "Boom!!! This line-up is just insane!!! This is what we have been waiting for for the last few years. We are proud to bring this sickest co-headline tour to 22 cities in Europe alongside Despised Icon, Brand of Sacrifice, Distant, and Viscera. You can still expect to hear the 25th anniversary tour setlist plus new tracks from the upcoming 'Cancer Culture' album. We will prepare the most deadly set you can imagine. Get your tickets now and see you soon, people!"
Despised Icon's frontman Alex Erian added, "Our first tour in literally 3 years. To say we're excited would be an understatement. We handpicked every band on this tour and look forward to finally crushing the stage with the almighty Decapitated. See you this Fall."
Tickets will go on sale this Friday April 22nd - 10am BST. See the dates below:
29.10.22 Germany Hannover - Faust
30.10.22 Germany Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
31.10.22 Belgium Brussels - Botanique
01.11.22 UK London - The Electric Ballroom
02.11.22 UK Bristol - SWX
03.11.22 UK Birmingham - The Mill
04.11.22 UK Glasgow - Garage
05.11.22 UK Manchester - Damnation Fest (without BOS, Viscera)
06.11.22 France Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
07.11.22 France Lyon - CCO
08.11.22 Switzerland Pratteln - Z7
09.11.22 Germany Munich - Backstage
10.11.22 Italy Milan - Slaughter Club
11.11.22 Slovenia Ljubljana - Orto Bar
12.11.22 Hungary Budapest - Dürer Kert
13.11.22 Czech Rep Prague - Meet Factory
14.11.22 Poland Warsaw - Proxima
15.11.22 Germany Leipzig - Felsenkeller
16.11.22 Germany Berlin - SO36
17.11.22 Germany Hamburg - Gruenspan
18.11.22 Netherlands Tilburg - 013
19.11.22 Germany Bochum - Matrix
