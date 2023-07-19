Deer Tick Add Dates To Fall Tour Plans

(Chromatic) After wrapping up a tour supporting Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit over the weekend, Deer Tick today announced new headlining West Coast shows this fall, including LA's Teragram Ballroom on October 27th (tickets go on-sale Friday, July 21st at 10am local time). The five new dates expand their cross country U.S. tour beginning in August, including shows at Washington D.C's 9:30 Club on November 14th, Brooklyn, NY's Warsaw on November 15th, and two hometown shows at the Columbus Theatre on November 24th and 25th.

Deer Tick-John McCauley (vocals/guitar), Ian O'Neil (vocals/guitar), Dennis Ryan (drums), and Christopher Ryan (bass)-today also released their fourth live video for "If I Try to Leave," one of the standout singles from their new album Emotional Contracts. Directed by Brandon Herman and filmed at their studio in Providence, RI, the dynamic clip follows live session videos for album singles "Forgiving Ties," "The Real Thing" (ft. Vanessa Carlton on piano), and "Once In A Lifetime."

Released in June via ATO Records, Emotional Contracts continues to flourish at U.S. radio: "Forgiving Ties" ascended to the Top 20 on the AAA chart last week-charting at #19 and also moving into the #5 position on the Americana and College charts-while the album ranked as #1 most added on the Americana chart. The LP has earned critical acclaim from NY Magazine (What I Can't Live Without feature), FLOOD Magazine (track by track feature), Brooklyn Vegan (Influences feature), InsideHook (feature), MOJO (4/5 star review), NPR Music (NewMusicFriday playlist), GuitarWorld.com (Essential Guitar Tracks), and more.

Emotional Contracts, produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Sleater-Kinney), adds an even greater vitality to Deer Tick's feverish collection of timeless rock-and-roll, and features guest musicians like Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, as well as background vocals from singer/songwriters like Courtney Marie Andrews, Carlton, Kam Franklin, Angela Miller, and Sheree Smith. The LP catalogs all the existential casualties that accompany the passing of time, instilling each song with the irresistibly reckless spirit that's defined Deer Tick for nearly two decades. Mostly recorded live-and honed down from nearly 20 songs to a concise, thoughtfully curated ten-the album is Deer Tick's most collaborative to date, and sees all four members operating at their peak songcraft powers.

Deer Tick Live Dates

8/03 - Baltimore, MD @ WTMD First Thursday Festival

8/04 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC*

8/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes*

10/12 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/17 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah

10/20 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

10/21 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/22 - Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

10/28 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

10/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

10/26 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up#

11/01 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

11/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/9 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/12 - Homer NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

11/14 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

11/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/24 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/25 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

* w/ Rafay Rashid

# w/ Country Westerns

