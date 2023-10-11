Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' Given Raw Makeover By Deer Tick

(Chromatic) Deer Tick today shared their raw, fervent cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic "Dancing in the Dark," recently recorded in the band's Providence, RI, studio, alongside a visualizer.

"For me, 'Dancing in the Dark' isn't a song about romance, but instead a desperate plea to break out of some degraded, stagnant situation. The narrator is filled with angst, self doubt, and the only way out is to the sheer force of unwavering will power," explains guitarist/vocalist Ian O'Neil. "Bruce really shows us who he is on this one and it looks an awful lot like the rest of us." The band's most recent album, Emotional Contracts, was released in June via ATO Records.

Deer Tick's fall headlining tour in support of Emotional Contracts begins this week in Charleston, SC, and includes shows at LA's Teragram Ballroom on October 27th, Brooklyn, NY's Warsaw on November 15th, and two hometown shows at the Columbus Theatre on November 24th and 25th.

10/12 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/14 - Asheville, NC @ Burial Beer Co

10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/17 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah

10/20 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

10/21 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/22 - Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/26 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up#

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

10/28 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

10/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

10/31 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/01 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

11/03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

11/04 - Denver, CO @ the Bluebird Theater

11/05 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/09 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/12 - Homer NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

11/14 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

11/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/24 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/25 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/09/24 - 04/13/24 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Avett Brothers At The Beach - Hard Rock Hotel

