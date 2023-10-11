Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' Given Raw Makeover By Deer Tick

(Chromatic) Deer Tick today shared their raw, fervent cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic "Dancing in the Dark," recently recorded in the band's Providence, RI, studio, alongside a visualizer.
"For me, 'Dancing in the Dark' isn't a song about romance, but instead a desperate plea to break out of some degraded, stagnant situation. The narrator is filled with angst, self doubt, and the only way out is to the sheer force of unwavering will power," explains guitarist/vocalist Ian O'Neil. "Bruce really shows us who he is on this one and it looks an awful lot like the rest of us." The band's most recent album, Emotional Contracts, was released in June via ATO Records.
Deer Tick's fall headlining tour in support of Emotional Contracts begins this week in Charleston, SC, and includes shows at LA's Teragram Ballroom on October 27th, Brooklyn, NY's Warsaw on November 15th, and two hometown shows at the Columbus Theatre on November 24th and 25th.
10/12 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
10/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/14 - Asheville, NC @ Burial Beer Co
10/15 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/17 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
10/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah
10/20 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
10/21 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/22 - Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips
10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/26 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up#
10/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
10/28 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
10/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
10/31 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/01 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
11/03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
11/04 - Denver, CO @ the Bluebird Theater
11/05 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
11/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/09 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/10 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
11/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/12 - Homer NY @ Homer Center for the Arts
11/14 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
11/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/24 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
11/25 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
04/09/24 - 04/13/24 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Avett Brothers At The Beach - Hard Rock Hotel
