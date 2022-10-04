Depeche Mode Announce New Album And First Tour In Five Years

Depeche Mode have announced that they will be releasing a brand new album called "Memento Mori" next spring and have announced their first tour in five years to support it.
The tour will be kicking off with North American arena dates beginning in Sacramento on March 23rd and wrapping up on April 14th in New York City at Madison Square Garden.
They will then head across the pond for a European tour that launches in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on May 16th and will conclude on August 11th in Oslo at the Telenor Arena.
Martin Gore said of the forthcoming album, "We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time.
"After Fletch's passing, we decided to continue as we're sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning."
Dave Gahan added, "Fletch would have loved this album. We're really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can't wait to present it to you live at the shows next year."
Memento Mori World Tour Dates
March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Narodny Futbalovy Stadion
May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique
June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium
July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico
July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Worthersee Stadion
July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Nationala
July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskas Arena
July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport
August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluvaljak
August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena
