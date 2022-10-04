Depeche Mode Announce New Album And First Tour In Five Years

Tour poster

Depeche Mode have announced that they will be releasing a brand new album called "Memento Mori" next spring and have announced their first tour in five years to support it.

The tour will be kicking off with North American arena dates beginning in Sacramento on March 23rd and wrapping up on April 14th in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

They will then head across the pond for a European tour that launches in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on May 16th and will conclude on August 11th in Oslo at the Telenor Arena.

Martin Gore said of the forthcoming album, "We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time.

"After Fletch's passing, we decided to continue as we're sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning."

Dave Gahan added, "Fletch would have loved this album. We're really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can't wait to present it to you live at the shows next year."

Memento Mori World Tour Dates

March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Narodny Futbalovy Stadion

May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique

June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico

July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Worthersee Stadion

July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Nationala

July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskas Arena

July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport

August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluvaljak

August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena

