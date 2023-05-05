Depeche Mode Deliver 'Ghosts Again (Remixes)'

(Nasty Little Man) Depeche Mode has released Ghosts Again (Remixes), a collection of Martin Gore and Dave Gahan-approved reinterpretations of the Billboard Hot Trending Songs #1 and AAA, Alternative and Rock top 10 charting single from the band's universally acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori (Columbia Records). Available now across digital platforms, Ghosts Again (Remixes) showcases myriad new dimensions of the "deliciously unfussy" (Pitchfork) Memento Mori lead single hailed for "its smoldering take on the fleeting qualities of time and the illusory nature of death" (Salon).

Ghosts Again (Remixes) finds some of the most exciting names in the electronic music space covering a diverse range of sonic terrain-from the melodic techno of rising star Massano to the big Berghain vibes of a collaboration between legends Chris Liebing and Luke Slater. "I have been a big fan of Depeche Mode for so many years. They have influenced the way that I think about music and DJ," said Liebling. "I'm extremely grateful that I could not only do another remix, but that I also got to do it with one of the biggest legends in Techno world [Luke Slater]." Slater added, "When I was a kid I was buying Depeche Mode 7-inches, the early ones. I remember that well... What I love about Depeche Mode is that over the years they have just formed a world of themselves... They've kind of covered this timeless zone and I think that's really special"

On the leftfield front, Ghosts Again (Remixes) features a deep house version from Moroccan up-and-comer Bergsonist, as well as a moody take from Matthew Herbert, who commented, "I quite liked the idea of 'we'll be ghosts again'... everyone vanished from the dancefloor. The idea of the temporary community that's being built." The release also includes experimental remixes from Chris & Cosey collaborator Nik Colk Void, Rival Consoles and Miss Grit, as well as Davide Rossi who recorded strings for Memento Mori and contributes an ethereal strings-only version here. "I wanted to do this [remix] as a tribute to my love for the band," Rossi said. "I am so thrilled that they decided to keep it and release it."

The complete track listing for Ghosts Again (Remixes) is:

1. Ghosts Again Massano Remix

2. Ghosts Again Chris Liebing vs Luke Slater Remix

3. Ghosts Again Miss Grit Remix

4. Ghosts Again Rival Consoles Remix

5. Ghosts Again Matthew Herbert's Feelings Remix

6. Ghosts Again Davide Rossi Strings Remix

7. Ghosts Again Bergsonist's Shadow Mix

8. Ghosts Again Nik Colk Void Remix

