Depeche Mode Share 'Wagging Tongue' Video

Video still

(Nasty Little Man) Depeche Mode has unveiled the starkly beautiful and intensely provocative video for "Wagging Tongue," the second visual interpretation of a track from its universally acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori (Columbia Records).



Directed by The Sacred Egg with creative direction by longtime Depeche Mode collaborator Anton Corbijn, the "Wagging Tongue" video is set in a cinematic universe where rules governing interpersonal communication are strict and surreal. "Wagging Tongue" tells the story a young couple from a small remote village who join their neighbors for a confrontational ritual-one that draws in participants from all walks of life: lawyers, businessmen, priests, policemen, even Martin Gore and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode.



The result is thought-provoking, visually compelling and perfectly complementary to the song, of which Rolling Stone coincidentally wrote "the words have a way of sticking in your brain" and Pitchfork praised as "the dawn of a new dynamic."

The Gore/Gahan co-written "Wagging Tongue" has been a nightly highlight of Depeche Mode's Memento Mori World Tour, currently in the midst of a Europe/UK stadium run that began May 16th in Amsterdam. The band will return to North America for the tour's third leg, which kicks off September 21st with the first of a trio of shows at Mexico City's Foro Sol stadium, and concludes with a series of four Los Angeles shows taking place December 10th and 12th at the Kia Forum and December 15th and 17th at the Crypto.com Arena.

