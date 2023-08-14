Dogstar Release 'Breach' Video

(fcc) Dogstar released a new song and music video today, "Breach," from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees set for release October 6, 2023.

Of their second single, the band shares: "Turn it way up. We hope you enjoy it." Demand for Dogstar's sold out 25+ City Headline Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour, which kicked off yesterday with an exhilarating performance at Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach, was overwhelming as the tour sold out on the first day of ticket sales. The tour continues with a Phoenix tonight and then a run of west coast dates across cities like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Denver through the end of the month, before they take their live show overseas for three dates in Japan in early September. They will resume their North American dates in December in cities like Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, DC and Atlanta before concluding on December 20 in Nashville, TN.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Dogstar will perform as part of Will Ferrell's "Best Night of Your Life 2" benefit event on October 21, 2023 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

