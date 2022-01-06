Dolly Parton Receives 47 New Gold And Platinum Certifications

Dolly and Nozell with the plaques Photo credit: JB Rowland - courtesy True PR

Dolly Parton has started 2022 with a bang, the music icon has been presented with a 47 Gold and Platinum certifications from around the world.

She had this to say, "I've often said that my songs are like my children, and I expect them to support me later in my life. Well, it looks like they are doing just that!

"I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world. I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!"

The new awards presented cover certifications from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Sweden. He longtime manager, Danny Nozell, added, "I'm so proud to represent the hottest entertainer in the business.

"These international awards solidify the fact that Dolly is a global superstar icon that still keeps growing every year. Just when you thought her assets couldn't get any bigger, she proves us wrong again!"

Complete List Of The Certifications

3 Billion Worldwide Streams - 2021Ultimate Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - GOLD (US)God Only Knows (with for King & Country) single - 2020 - PLATINUM (US)Jolene - single - 2021 - 2X PLATINUM (US)Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2021 - 2X PLATINUM (US)Here You Come Again - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (US)9to5 - single - 2021 - 2X PLATINUM (US)I Will Always Love You - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (US)When I Get Where I'm Going (with Brad Paisley) - single - 2015 - PLATINUM (US)Jolene - single - 2017 - GOLD (UK)9to5 - single - 2021 - 2X PLATINUM (UK)The Real Dolly Parton - album - 2018 - SILVER (UK)Pure & Simple - album - 2018 - SILVER (UK)Greatest Hits - album - 2021 - SILVER (UK)I Will Always Love You - single - 2020 - SILVER (UK)The Very Best Of - album - 2020 - 2X PLATINUM (UK)Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2019 - PLATINUM (UK)When I Get Where I'm Going (with Brad Paisley) - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Canada)9to5 - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Canada)Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Canada)When I Get Where I'm Going (with Brad Paisley) - single - 2019 - GOLD (Australia)Ultimate Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - PLATINUM (Australia)Legendary Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - PLATINUM (Australia)The Ultimate Collection - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)The Best of Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)Greatest Hits - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)The Very Best of Dolly Parton - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)18 Greatest Hits - album - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)Jolene - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Australia)9to5 - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Australia)Here You Come Again - single - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)I Will Always Love You - single - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)Coat Of Many Colors - single - 2021 - GOLD (Australia)Queen Of Country - album - 2016 - GOLD (Denmark)Greatest Hits - album - 2016 - PLATINUM (Denmark)The Very Best Of - album - 2016 - PLATINUM (Denmark)9to5 - single - 2019 - GOLD (Denmark)Jolene - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Denmark)Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2021 - GOLD (Denmark)Jolene - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Norway)9to5 - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Norway)Jolene - single - 2021 - GOLD (Finland)I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston; Dolly Parton, writer) - single - 2021 - GOLD (Finland)Jolene - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Sweden)9to5 - single - 2021 - 3X PLATINUM (Sweden)I Will Always Love You - single - 2021 - GOLD (Sweden)Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) - single - 2021 - PLATINUM (Sweden)

