Dolly Parton Declines Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

Country music legend Dolly Parton has asked that her nomination for the 2022 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame be withdrawn so that it will not deprive a rock artist of induction.
While Parton certainly qualifies for induction under the controversial Cleveland institution's extremely loose definition of "rock and roll" that includes rap and pop. However, Dolly's personal integrity convinced her to ask to be withdrawn for consideration because she has not earned the honor as a rock artist.
Dolly took to her social media on Monday (March 14th) and shared, "Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.
"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.
"I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"
Parton just released her new album, "Run, Rose, Run", which is the soundtrack companion to her brand new novel of the same name, that she co-authored with James Patterson.
Dolly Parton Shares New Song 'Blue Bonnet Breeze'
Dolly Parton Streaming 'Big Dreams And Faded Jeans' Lyric Video
Dolly Parton Receives 47 New Gold And Platinum Certifications
Dolly Parton To Host Virtual Christmas Special
Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more
Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more
KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite- Imagine Dragons Stream 'Bones'- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago
International Women's Day 2022