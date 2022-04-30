Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction For Fans

Dolly with AC/DC's Brian Johnson in 2019 for his TV series Life On The Road

Country music legend Dolly Parton says in a new interview that she will "accept gracefully" induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, after the organization refused to withdraw her nomination this year.

Parton spoke with NPR's Morning Edition this week about the nomination and told them. "Well, I'll accept gracefully. I would just say thanks and I'll accept it because the fans vote."

She then explained why she previously declined the nomination, "but when I said that, It was always my belief that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was for people in rock music. And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me. I have found out lately it's not necessarily that. But if they can't go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there's more to it than that."

Parton shared her wishes last month to be removed as a nominee for the class of 2022 so that she would not deprive a rock artist of induction. She said, "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.

"I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

The Rock Hall responded by stating, "All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton's thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.

"From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.

"Dolly's nomination, along with the other 16 for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.

"We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

