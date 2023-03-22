Dolly Parton Announces BEHIND THE SEAMS: My Life in Rhinestones Book

Dolly Parton has announced that she will release her new book, "BEHIND THE SEAMS: My Life in Rhinestones," on October 17, 2023 via Ten Speed Press.
Here is the synopsis: In Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, global superstar Dolly Parton shares, for the first time, the full story behind her lifelong passion for fashion, including how she developed her own distinctly Dolly style, which has defied convention and endeared her to fans around the world.
According to Parton: "I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public. It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!"
Featuring behind-the-scenes stories from Dolly Parton's life and career, and the largest reveal of her private costume archive, this gorgeously photographed book spotlights her most iconic looks from the 1960s to now. The sky-high heels, famous wigs, bold makeup, eye-catching stage clothes-she shares them all. Along the way, Parton discusses memorable outfits from her past, from the clothes her mother would sew out of feed sacks (including her "Coat of Many Colors") and the bold dresses and hairdos that shook up Nashville, to the bunny suit on the cover of Playboy, evening wear at Studio 54, costumes from her most famous film and TV roles, and the daring styles that continue to entertain and inspire today.
Filled with candor, humor, and lots and lots of rhinestones, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones-the second book in a trilogy that began with 2020's bestselling Songteller: My Life in Lyrics-is a shining tribute to one of the most beloved musicians in history, a treasured keepsake for anyone who loves Dolly Parton, and an indispensable guide to forging your own path to beauty and confidence. Preorder hardcover and Kindle here.
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones will also be available as an audiobook from Penguin Random House Audio, read by Dolly Parton and including archival audio and music.
