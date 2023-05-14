Dolly Parton Officially Rocks With 'World On Fire'

Video still

Country music legend Dolly Parton has kept her word to earn his rock credentials following her induction last year into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and debuted the first song from her upcoming rock album.

Parton took the stage the 8th Annual ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11th) to perform "World On Fire", the lead single from her forthcoming star-studded rock album, "Rockstar", which will be released on November 17th.

The music icon originally turned down her induction in the controversial institution, wishing for the honor to go to a deserving rock artists, but after he accepted her inclusion, she vowed to record a rock album and according to the album announcement, "Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems. Rockstar is set for release on November 17th and will be available as a 4 LP set, 2 CD set, digital download and on all streaming services."

Some of those special guests include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, Sting, Journey's Steve Perry, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band, Heart's Ann Wilson, CCR's John Fogerty, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin, Elton John, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and John 5, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Doobie Brother's Michael McDonald, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Warren Haynes, Kid Rock, ex-Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora, Peter Frampton, Pat Benatar and more. Check out the studio version of "World On Fire" below:

Related Stories

Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations

Dolly Parton Launches Partyware Line

Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'

Dolly Parton Celebrating ACM Awards Week With Pop-Up Store

More Dolly Parton News