Dolly Parton Officially Rocks With 'World On Fire'

Country music legend Dolly Parton has kept her word to earn his rock credentials following her induction last year into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and debuted the first song from her upcoming rock album.
Parton took the stage the 8th Annual ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11th) to perform "World On Fire", the lead single from her forthcoming star-studded rock album, "Rockstar", which will be released on November 17th.
The music icon originally turned down her induction in the controversial institution, wishing for the honor to go to a deserving rock artists, but after he accepted her inclusion, she vowed to record a rock album and according to the album announcement, "Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems. Rockstar is set for release on November 17th and will be available as a 4 LP set, 2 CD set, digital download and on all streaming services."
Some of those special guests include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood, Sting, Journey's Steve Perry, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band, Heart's Ann Wilson, CCR's John Fogerty, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin, Elton John, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and John 5, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Doobie Brother's Michael McDonald, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Warren Haynes, Kid Rock, ex-Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora, Peter Frampton, Pat Benatar and more. Check out the studio version of "World On Fire" below:
Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations
Dolly Parton Launches Partyware Line
Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'
Dolly Parton Celebrating ACM Awards Week With Pop-Up Store
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more
Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs- Dolly Parton Rocks With 'World On Fire'- Disturbed's Draiman Opens Up About Depression- more
Corey Kent Scores First No 1 At Country Radio- Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Coach- Johnny Cash- more
Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Black Sabbath Stream Children Of The Sea From Live Evil Reissue
David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour
Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour
Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'
Cavo Share Cover Of New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'
The Who Continue Their Reign On The Classical Charts