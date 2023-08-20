Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover

(TPR) Dolly Parton has released the next track off her upcoming Rockstar album (Nov. 17) - "Let It Be" out now. Parton was joined by fellow musical titans Paul McCartney (vocals/piano), Ringo Starr (drums), Peter Frampton (guitar) and Mick Fleetwood (additional percussion) to create the emotively impactful rendition of this classic Beatles hit.
"Well, does it get any better than singing 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!" -Dolly Parton
As one of the year's most-anticipated album releases, Rockstar features Parton taking on some of the most adored songs in Rock n' Roll history. She has already released two songs from the album - the new, original song she wrote with producer Kent Wells "Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)" which reached No.1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart and "Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson)" as well as her original song, "World on Fire," which also reached the No.1 Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart the month of its release.
