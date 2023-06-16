Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track

(TPR) Global superstar and recent Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, today releases two new tracks from her forthcoming Rockstar album, arriving November 17.

The original song "Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)" with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 and a personalized cover of the Rock classic "Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson)" with special guest Howard Leese are available now.

The second and third tracks follow the release of Parton's self-penned lead single "World On Fire," which became a No. 1 song on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart upon release last month.

"'Bygones' is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5. It is one of my very favorites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special." - Dolly Parton

"I've always wanted a reason to sing 'Magic Man' by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album. I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Hope I've made you proud. I think it's magic!" - Dolly Parton

