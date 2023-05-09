Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations

Album promo

(True Public Relations) Global superstar and recent Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, has joined forces with some of Rock music's most legendary artists along with today's biggest stars for her first-ever Rock album, Rockstar. The ever-evolving Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic Rock anthems.

Rockstar is set for global release on November 17th via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a 4 LP set, a 2 CD set, digital download and on all streaming services.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!" -Dolly Parton

The lead track off Rockstar is the timely original "World on Fire," and is available this Thursday, May 11th, to coincide with the world premiere performance of the song at the ACM Awards.

Dolly shared, "This is a song I felt very inspired to write. I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better." Pre-save here and see the track and guest list below:

Rockstar Track Listing:

Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

World on Fire

Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

Purple Rain

Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

We Are The Champions

Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

What's Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

You're No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

