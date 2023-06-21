Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration

Cover art

(True Public Relations) Global superstar and recent Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, is breaking new ground this week as her latest single from her hotly-anticipated Rockstar album (available November 17th on Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group) "Bygones" featuring Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5 debuts atop the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart. With #1s throughout her 7-decade career across Country, Pop, AC, Dance, Christian, Bluegrass, Folk/Americana, Holiday, and now Rock, Parton continues to make history.

"I am so excited to see the response 'Bygones' is receiving! To debut at #1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki, and John 5," says Parton. "I also have to recognize my coproducer on the album and cowriter on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!"

"Bygones" follows the lead single from Rockstar, "World On Fire"-another Parton original-that became the album's first #1 when it peaked atop Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart in May.

"It's been a career-long goal to work with Dolly and when we heard she was nominated for the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, we called management and said, 'hopefully, this is our time!'", said Big Machine Label Group Chairman Scott Borchetta. "We are so proud to deliver her first Rock Radio #1!"

Parton will head to London next week to conduct a European media blitz of appearances in support of Rockstar.

Related Stories

Dolly Parton Recruits Rob Halford and Motley Crue Stars For New Track

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton Officially Rocks With 'World On Fire'

Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations

More Dolly Parton News