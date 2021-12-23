Doobie Brothers Going Vegas For 50th Anniversary Residency

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers have announced dates for a Las Vegas residency next spring. The band will perform an eight-show series between May 13-28 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood; tickets are on sale now.
This year, The Doobie Brothers released their fifteenth studio record, "Liberte"; the group''s first album since 2014's "Southbound" was co-produced by John Shanks and the band.
The group performed dates on a 50th anniversary tour that saw Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald reunite on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.
The Doobie Brothers delivered the No. 9 Rock News Story of The Year and were named the No. 9 Rock News Artist Of The Year as part of the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards. Watch the trailer and see the full list of dates here.
