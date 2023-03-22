DRAIN To Headline Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

(The Press House) DRAIN announce that they are hitting the road for an explosive 2023 tour. Fans can be a part of the stage-diving and mic-grabbing party with Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: DRAIN.
The tour will kick off in Tacoma, WA, on May 25 at Alma, with stops in cities including NYC, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, and more, before bringing the band home to The Catalyst in Santa Cruz on June 24.
DRAIN came together in the sleepy, oceanside NorCal climes of Santa Cruz in 2014 when frontman Sammy Ciaramitaro met up with guitarist Cody Chavez and drummer Tim Flegal while attending college. The trio vibed over similar musical tastes and decided to play together. Nearby San Jose and Oakland (known for the legendary Gilman Street venue) had their own local music scenes, so DRAIN pulled up their bootstraps to ignite one in their hometown. And ignite they did. Nearly a decade later, DRAIN not only set up shop in Santa Cruz - they have a hardcore following across the entire country.
On May 5, DRAIN will release their highly anticipated sophomore album, LIVING PROOF, via Epitaph Records. Produced by longtime friend and multi-instrumentalist Taylor Young (God's Hate, Suicide Silence), then mixed by John Markson (Drug Church, Koyo), the record injects a serious dose of relatability-not to mention catchiness-into hardcore's penchant for toughness and brutality.
It's an explosive followup to the band's debut album, California Cursed, which was released at the beginning of the worldwide Covid-19 lockdown. Legions of listeners discovered DRAIN's music during the pandemic with no way of seeing them rock it out live. Now they're psyched to be taking the stage once more.
"We are mad pumped to be headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, said Ciaramitaro. "It's going to be insane. If you've never experienced a DRAIN show, we can't wait to bring it to you!"
Tickets go on sale on March 24 at www.drain831.com.
MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR PRESENTS: DRAIN
Thursday, May 25 - Tacoma, WA - Alma
Friday, May 26 - Vancouver, CA - The Rickshaw
Saturday, May 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Sunday, May 28 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
Tuesday, May 30 - Denver, CO - The Marquis Theater
Wednesday, May 31 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
Thursday, June 1 - St Paul, MN - Fine Line
Friday, June 2 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Sunday, June 4 - Detroit, OH - Tied Down
Monday, June 5 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Tuesday, June 6 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
Wednesday, June 7 - Boston, MA - Middle East
Thursday, June 8 - NYC, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
Friday, June 9 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
Saturday, June 10 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Monday, June 12 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
Tuesday, June 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Wednesday, June 14 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
Friday, June 16 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
Saturday, June 17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
Sunday, June 18 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival
Tuesday, June 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
Wednesday, June 21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Underground
Thursday, June 22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Friday, June 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
Saturday, June 24 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Club
