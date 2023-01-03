Singled Out: Jared James Nichols' Down The Drain

.

Keavin Wiggins | January 02, 2023

Promo photo by David McClister courtesy Press Here

Jared James Nichols is gearing up to release his brand new self-title album on January 16th, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single, "Down The Drain". Here is the story:

"Down The Drain" is the first song I've written that I instantly knew was something special. It was the easiest song that I have ever written in my entire life as well. In less than an hour of sitting down with my friends Aaron Chafin and Devon Guisande, we had not knowingly written the first single for my new record.

Lyrically, the song comes from a situation we are all familiar with: a toxic relationship, whether it is a friend or a lover. The twist being that, instead of running away, you don't care what happens. You're so addicted to the relationship that, regardless, if it ends and good or bad, you will never leave.

Musically, I wanted to keep it simplistic. I wanted it to feel familiar to the listener yet full of dynamics. I had the original descending opening guitar riff circling around in my head forever, then pairing that up with the heavy chorus feel, it felt like a perfect blend. It's a total banger track and I'm really proud of the way it turned out.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

