James LaBrie Premieres 'Am I Right' Video

Michael Angulia | 05-16-2022

Dream Theater's James LaBrie had premiered a music video for his new single "Am I Right", which comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Beautiful Shade Of Grey".

LaBrie had this to say, "The anthemic song of the album with gorgeous chordal picking and progressions. A perfect marriage between melody and music. Extremely dynamic throughout with an epic and glorious ending."

Paul Logue added, "This song was a real labour of love from James and I. It holds a special place in our hearts and has such emotion, feeling, melody and the climax is just fantastic!" Watch the video below:

