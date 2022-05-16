James LaBrie Premieres 'Am I Right' Video

Dream Theater's James LaBrie had premiered a music video for his new single "Am I Right", which comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Beautiful Shade Of Grey".
LaBrie had this to say, "The anthemic song of the album with gorgeous chordal picking and progressions. A perfect marriage between melody and music. Extremely dynamic throughout with an epic and glorious ending."
Paul Logue added, "This song was a real labour of love from James and I. It holds a special place in our hearts and has such emotion, feeling, melody and the climax is just fantastic!" Watch the video below:
Dream Theater's James LaBrie Releases 'Devil In Drag' Video
Dream Theater's James LaBrie Guests On Evergrey's New Album
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury- Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour- Bring Me The Horizon Tour- more
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury
Bring Me The Horizon Plot North American Tour
Eternal Frequency Continue Video Trilogy With A.I.
Peach Pit Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Massive 50CD Al Stewart 'The Admiralty Lights' Box Set Coming
Sunny Day Real Estate Announce North American Reunion Tour
Carrie Underwood Launching Denim & Rhinestones Arena Tour
The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album