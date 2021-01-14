Dream Theater's James LaBrie Guests On Evergrey's New Album

Cover art

Evergrey recruited Dream Theater singer James LaBrie to make a guest appearance on their new track "The Beholder", from their forthcoming album.

The new album will be entitled "Escape Of The Phoenix," and is scheduled to be released on February 26th. Frontman Tom S. Englund had this to say about the LaBrie collaboration, "I just wrote to James and told him about the idea for the song, and that it would be great to have him on it

"He really liked the song and agreed to do it. I think the song came out perfectly. There's a keyboard break in the song, and everyone in the band said 'We need James LaBrie for this part.' He sounds amazing on the track, and we sound great together."

