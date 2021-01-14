Evergrey recruited Dream Theater singer James LaBrie to make a guest appearance on their new track "The Beholder", from their forthcoming album.
The new album will be entitled "Escape Of The Phoenix," and is scheduled to be released on February 26th. Frontman Tom S. Englund had this to say about the LaBrie collaboration, "I just wrote to James and told him about the idea for the song, and that it would be great to have him on it
"He really liked the song and agreed to do it. I think the song came out perfectly. There's a keyboard break in the song, and everyone in the band said 'We need James LaBrie for this part.' He sounds amazing on the track, and we sound great together."
Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video
Evergrey Release 'A Silent Arc' Video
AC/DC's Angus Young Addresses Axl Rose Rumors- Def Leppard Star On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour- Michael Anthony Reached Out To Alex Van Halen- more
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
AC/DC's Angus Young Addresses Axl Rose Rumors
Def Leppard On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour
Michael Anthony Reached Out To Alex Van Halen Following Eddie's Death
The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV
Pale Waves Release Tim Burton Inspired Video
The Sword Rock The Warp Riders For Lockdown Session
Maximo Park Release 'All Of Me' Video
Dream Theater's James LaBrie Guests On Evergrey's New Album