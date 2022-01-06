The Eagles Add 12 New Stops To Hotel California Tour

The Eagles have announced that they have added 12 brand new stops to their upcoming Hotel California Tour that features the band playing the entire iconic album accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

The newly extended tour now features dates in Cleveland, OH; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Columbus, OH; Buffalo, NY; Belmont Park, NY; Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; and Salt Lake City, UT.

The trek is set to kick off on February 19th in Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena and will wrap up with two nights in Austin, TX at the Moody Center on May 19th and 20th.

In addition to the special "Hotel California" album performance, the shows will include a second set featuring the band's biggest hits. See the dates below:



Hotel California 2022 Tour Dates

02/19 - Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA02/21 - Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC02/24 - Amway Center Orlando, FL02/25 - Fla Live Arena Ft. Lauderdale, FL02/28 - Amalie Arena Tampa, FL03/2 - PNC Arena Raleigh, NC03/4 - State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA03/17 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH03/19 - United Center Chicago, IL03/22 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN03/24 - Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI03/26 - PPG Paints Arens Pittsburgh, PA03/28 - Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA04/19 - Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH04/21 - Keybank Center Buffalo, NY04/23 - UBS Arena Elmont, NY04/28 - Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN05/14 - Toyota Center Houston, TX05/16 - Bok Center Tulsa, OK05/19 - Moody Center Austin, TX05/20 - Moody Center Austin, TX

