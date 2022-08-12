Eagles Announce New Hotel California Dates

The Eagles have once again expanded their Hotel California with new dates added to the trek that will visit six cities across the U.S. this November.
The dates kick off on November 15th in St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center and run through November 25th in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena and tickets go on sale next Friday, August 19th at 10AM local time.
Each concert will feature two sets, the first will include a performance of the entire "Hotel California" album joined by an orchestra and choir, and the second set will include some of the band's greatest hits. See the dates below:
11/15 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
11/17 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
11/19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
11/21 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena
11/23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
11/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour
The Eagles in The Studio For 50th Anniversary
The Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Shares 'I Come Alive' Video
The Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Shares 'Heartbeat'
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason- 25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Inflatable Goes On Tour- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite For South Park Concert
Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason
25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Inflatable Goes On Tour
Eagles Announce New Hotel California Dates
Led Zeppelin Revisit 1972 On 50th Anniversary Series
Singled Out: Wayland's Lake House
SiriusXM Share Video From Maneskin's Small Stage Series Concert
Fit For A King Share 'End (The Other Side)' Video