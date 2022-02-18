Eagles Member Missing Tour Due To Illness

The Eagles have announced that they will not be joined by Deacon Frey on the new leg of their Hotel California Tour due to an unspecified illness.
The band had this to say via social media, "Due to illness, Deacon Frey will not be performing with the Eagles during their Hotel California 2022 Tour kicking off Saturday, February 19th at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
"Deacon's bandmates will take over his tour duties in his absence.
Deacon rejoining the band for performances will be based on his recovery and doctor's recommendations."
As mentioned, the tour is set to kick off on February 19th in Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena and will wrap up with two nights in Austin, TX at the Moody Center on May 19th and 20th. See the dates below:
