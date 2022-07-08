The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour

The Eagles have once again expanded their Hotel California Tour, this time the legendary band has added six Canadian dates that will be taking place this fall.
The new dates will include stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver for shows that feature the entire "Hotel California" album played in full, followed by a set of their greatest hits.
The tour lineup of the band now includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, following Deacon Frey's departure from the group this spring. See the new dates below:
9/9 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
9/13 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
9/16 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
9/18 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
9/20 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
9/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
The Eagles in The Studio For 50th Anniversary
The Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Shares 'I Come Alive' Video
The Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Shares 'Heartbeat'
The Eagles Part Ways With Member
Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off- Five Finger Death Punch- KISS- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver New Song 'Times Like These'
The Mars Volta Share Graveyard Love Short Film and Expand Tour
KISS Share First Track From Live In Des Moines 1977
Seether Recruit Gavin Rossdale For What Would You Do?
Testament Announce Video Album With 'Curse Of Osiris' Clip
Powerwolf Celebrate Monumental Mass With 'Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend' Video
Singled Out: Rowsie's Searching For A Home