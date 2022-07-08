The Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour

The Eagles have once again expanded their Hotel California Tour, this time the legendary band has added six Canadian dates that will be taking place this fall.

The new dates will include stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver for shows that feature the entire "Hotel California" album played in full, followed by a set of their greatest hits.

The tour lineup of the band now includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, following Deacon Frey's departure from the group this spring. See the new dates below:

9/9 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

9/13 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9/16 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

9/18 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

9/20 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

9/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

