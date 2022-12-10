Eagles Member Missed Tour Due To Illness (2022 In Review)

Eagles Member Missed Tour Due To Illness was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: The Eagles announced that they would not be joined by Deacon Frey on the new leg of their Hotel California Tour due to an unspecified illness.
The band had this to say via social media, "Due to illness, Deacon Frey will not be performing with the Eagles during their Hotel California 2022 Tour kicking off Saturday, February 19th at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
"Deacon's bandmates will take over his tour duties in his absence. Deacon rejoining the band for performances will be based on his recovery and doctor's recommendations."
A couple months later, Frey, son of the band's late legendary found Glenn Frey, departed the group.
