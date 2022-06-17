.

Eat Your Heart Out Premiere 'Down' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-17-2022

Eat Your Heart Out Single art
Single art

Newcastle, Australia rockers Eat Your Heart Out have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Down", as they gear up to announce their sophomore effort for Fearless Records.

They had this to say about the song, "The lyrics were inspired by the idea of social media addiction, and specifically, when you're comparing yourself to others or see a negative comment about yourself or your art from some random person on the Internet and you know you shouldn't give it any weight, but sometimes, you do it anyway. You always come out feeling worse, but it's so easy to become addicted to the quick validation of social media.

"We had a lot of fun recording 'Down' and experimenting with some different guitar sounds. As one of the heavier and rockier songs on the record, it is already one of our favorites to play live." Watch the video below:

