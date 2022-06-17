Newcastle, Australia rockers Eat Your Heart Out have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Down", as they gear up to announce their sophomore effort for Fearless Records.
They had this to say about the song, "The lyrics were inspired by the idea of social media addiction, and specifically, when you're comparing yourself to others or see a negative comment about yourself or your art from some random person on the Internet and you know you shouldn't give it any weight, but sometimes, you do it anyway. You always come out feeling worse, but it's so easy to become addicted to the quick validation of social media.
"We had a lot of fun recording 'Down' and experimenting with some different guitar sounds. As one of the heavier and rockier songs on the record, it is already one of our favorites to play live." Watch the video below:
Waxflower Recruit Eat Your Heart Out Star For New Song
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener
Led Zeppelin, Nirvana And Heart Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
The Dollyrots Give 'Alone Again (Naturally)' A Punk Makeover
Kurt Deimer Shares 'My Dad' Video In Time For Father's Day
Soilwork Deliver 'Nous Sommes La Guerre' Video
Eat Your Heart Out Premiere 'Down' Video
The Beach Boys Vastly Expand Sounds Of Summer For Reissue
Singled Out: Stud Count's Give Me Time