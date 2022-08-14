.

Eat Your Heart Out Share 'Twenty Something' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-14-2022

Eat Your Heart Out Album cover art
Album cover art

Eat Your Heart Out have shared a video for their new song "Twenty Something". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Can't Stay Forever," which will hit stores on September 9th.

Vocalist Caitlin Henry had this to say about the new single, "'Twenty Something' is something a bit different for us as it's definitely one of the more poppy songs we've ever written.

"It was written in mid-2021 with Stevie Knight. It's about the weird stage of being in your mid-20s and seeing everyone around you in all different stages of life. It can definitely throw some doubt and make me question if I'm on the right path sometimes, even when I usually feel very solid in my choices. It's definitely one of the more light-hearted tracks on the record."

Henry said of the album, "Everything always moves into a new phase. It might feel bad at the time. When you look back on change, it's always for the best.

"The pandemic showed me that in a way. It changed everything we'd been planning for the band. We just had to work our jobs and be at home. We established more adult routines, which gave us a chance to experience normality. Nothing is permanent. Anything can change at any time. You have to see the positives." Watch the video below:

Eat Your Heart Out Music and Merch

News > Eat Your Heart Out

