Elegant Weapons Deliver 'Horns For A Halo' Video

(Chipster) Metal supergroup Elegant Weapons celebrated the release of their debut album, 'Horns for a Halo' by sharing a music video for the effort's title track.
Comprised of Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams, the title track from 'Horns for a Halo' is the third single/video.
"Unmistakably dark and brooding, light and dark, good and evil. A mid-paced blend of Birmingham and Seattle with a slice of thrash thrown in," explains Richie Faulkner. "The title track 'Horns For A Halo' is like Tony Iommi crossed with Alice In Chains. It's about the way we justify the bad things we do. When we turn up on Judgement Day, will the angels kind of confuse our horns for halos, if you know what I mean."
