Elegant Weapons Release 'Do or Die' Video

(Chipster) Elegant Weapons have released a music video for their new single, "Do or Die." Comprised of Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams, "Do or Die" is the second single/video (directed by Lief Thomason) off their forthcoming debut full-length, 'Horns for a Halo.'
"'Do or Die' is a rip roaring track about taking the opportunity and giving it your all," explains Faulkner. "Take the shot, play the game and do it to the best of your ability. It's the fastest track on the record and is a blast to play!"
Elegant Weapons' debut full-length, 'Horns for a Halo' (produced by Faulkner's Priest bandmate, Andy Sneap and featuring album performances by Pantera's Rex Brown and Judas Priest's Scott Travis), will be dropping May 26th via Nuclear Blast Records, and can already be pre-ordered:
And lastly, Elegant Weapons will also soon be hitting the road in Europe beginning in June and running through July, which will include performances with Pantera, festival appearances, and also headlining their own shows.
Tickets to the shows can be purchased via this link:
"We are very much looking forward to touring and our first tour dates are taking place in Europe starting in June 2023. Fans can expect heavy songs with catchy melodies, great vocals and lots of riffs! We all live to play live, and can't wait to take the Elegant Weapons out onto the live stage."
June
Monday 12 Czech Republic, Prague O2 Arena (With Pantera)
Tuesday 13 Germany, Berlin Verti (With Pantera)
Friday 16 France, Clisson Hellfest
Sunday 18 Belgium, Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting
Tuesday 20 The Netherlands, Amsterdam Afas (With Pantera)
Wednesday 21 Germany, Hamburg Edel Optics (With Pantera)
Friday 23 Switzerland, Zurich Komplex
Sunday 25 Spain, Murcia Rock Imperium Festival
Monday 26 Spain, Madrid Mon Club
Wednesday 28 Portugal, Lisbon Evil Live Festival
Thursday 29 Spain, Viveiro Resurrection Festival
July
Sunday 2 Italy, Bologna Return Of The Gods Festival
Sunday 30 UK, Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival
