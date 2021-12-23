Elton John And Friends Reunite For Zoom Call Video

Video still from the Zoom call

Elton John delivers an early Christmas gift to fans in the form of a seasonal video that features him reuniting via Zoom with the collaborators from his chart topping 'The Lockdown Sessions' album.

We were sent these details: "It features all the Lockdown Sessions collaborators, including Dua Lipa, Damon Albarn, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, and Young Thug.

"Watch to the end for a festive cameo appearance from a very special guest. The Ultimate Zoom Call was created by Elton John's Rocket Entertainment Group and AKQA." Watch the video below:

