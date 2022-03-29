Elton John Announces Last North American Tour Dates Of His Career

Elton John has announced what will be the final dates of his North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour, which have been added to his previously announced stadium dates.

The newly announced shows will include concerts in East Rutherford, NJ, Foxborough, MA, Toronto, ON, Vancouver, BC, and Phoenix, AZ, along with a THIRD show added at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Due to overwhelming demand, stops in Santa Clara, CA, San Diego, CA, and Tacoma, WA.

The music icon is wrapping up the current arena leg of the tour and will launch the upcoming leg at North American stadiums this summer. He had this to say, "It's hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I'll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States. This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I've ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we're making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

AEG Presents' Chairman & CEO, Jay Marciano added, "After the tour pause during the pandemic, it's so wonderful to see Elton back out there electrifying audiences every night, but obviously with this announcement of the final North American dates it's bittersweet as well. It's really starting to feel like the end of this tour is in sight, four years after it began. Every artist who has ever set foot on a stage can learn so much from Elton's artistry, work ethic, and dedication to his fans. There's truly nobody like him. I feel privileged to have spent over 30 years working with Elton, and for our company to be a part of one of the biggest grossing tours of all time". See the dates below:

Newly Announced North American Stadium Dates

Sunday, July 24, 2022 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Thursday, September 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

Saturday, October 8, 2022 Santa Clara, CA Levi's® Stadium

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Monday, October 17, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Saturday, October 22, 2022 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Friday, November 11,2022 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Thursday, November 17, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Previously Announced North American Stadium DatES

Friday, July 15, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Monday, July 18, 2022 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Saturday, July 23, 2022 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field

Friday, August 5, 2022 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Saturday, September 10, 2022 Syracuse, NY Carrier Dome

Friday, September 16, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sunday, September 18, 2022 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, September 22, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, September 24, 2022 Washington, DC Nationals Park

Friday, September 30, 2022 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

Friday, October 21, 2022 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Saturday, October 29, 2022 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Friday, November 4, 2022 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Saturday, November 12, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Saturday, November 19, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Sunday, November 20, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

