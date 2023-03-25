Elton John Shares Classic Performance Video Of 'Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters'

Elton John has shared a live video for "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters (Live at The Royal Festival Hall, London 1972)" to celebrate the arrival of the 50th anniversary deluxe reissue of his "Honey Chateau" album.

UMe sent over these details: Originally released in May 1972, Honky Chateau was Elton's step into global superstardom, spawning classics such as "Rocket Man," "Honky Cat" and "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters." His 5th studio album ushered in a to-this-day unparalleled hot streak of classic albums, and was the first time he recorded at the now legendary Chateau d'Hérouville, a residential recording studio situated 25 miles north-west of Paris. It was here where he and Bernie Taupin were to write - and the band subsequently record - some of the biggest global hits of his career. Elton, Bernie and the band - performing together on record for the first time - decamped to the Chateau for week's pre-production on Honky Chateau in January 1972. Bernie brought his typewriter; the band set up in the dining room. Bernie would write lyrics at night and leave them on Elton's piano for him to work on in the morning.



As Elton recalls of their notoriously prolific output at the time, "The first morning we were there, I had three (songs) done by the time the band drifted downstairs looking for something to eat: 'Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters', 'Amy' and 'Rocket Man'." The remainder of the album would follow suit; 'Susie (Dramas)', 'Hercules', 'Salvation', 'Honky Cat', 'Slave', 'I Think I'm Going To Kill Myself' and 'Mellow'.



Also unveiled alongside the album's release is rare footage of Elton John's performance of "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters (Live at The Royal Festival Hall, London 1972)." Elton's second concert at the iconic venue was an opportunity for him and his band to perform their newly-recorded album Honky Chateau in its entirety for the very first time.



The recording of "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters (Live at The Royal Festival Hall, London 1972)" gives fans a fantastic insight into the song's very first live outing at the fabled February concert, which took place a full three months before Honky Chateau's May release. The concert saw Elton and his band - newly returned to the UK after recording the album in January at the now-legendary Chateau d'Hérouville - play the recently completed but unreleased album almost in its entirety to an awestruck audience. The live recording is striking in its freshness and its ability to nearly replicate the studio arrangement on stage. The line-up of Davey Johnstone (guitar), Dee Murray (bass) and Nigel Olsson (drums) immediately established itself as the core of the "classic" Elton band, solidifying Elton's studio and stage presence through his most prolific period.



A pivotal album in Elton's ascent to superstardom, the album's sepia tinged cover belies the effortless grooves within of a band who had truly found their feet as a unit. By mid 1972 their live recordings now matched their hallowed live shows, and they effortlessly channelled a soulful sound that effortlessly drew together the deep south of America via Pinner and the Parisian suburbs.



Honky Chateau became the first of six consecutive Billboard Hot 100 No 1 albums. Still a shining jewel in Elton's back catalog, it was the album that announced his arrival on the world stage and solidified his reputation in the US. Its impact and legacy endures to this day, and it will forever be remembered as the album where the Rocket Man truly took flight.



Honky Chateâu is available on four different formats:



2CD

Contains the original album and a newly created selection of outtakes from the original session tapes. This 2CD format additionally contains eight live recordings from the Royal Festival Hall show in 1972, where the tracks received their live debut, just a few days after being recorded at the Chateau. Includes an 40-page booklet containing rare photos, memorabilia and an essay featuring interviews from those who were there at the time



2LP

Contains the original album and a newly created selection of outtakes from the original session tapes. Includes an eight-page booklet containing rare photos, memorabilia and an essay featuring interviews from those who were there at the time

Limited Edition Gold Vinyl LP

Contains the original album pressed for the first time on limited edition gold vinyl

