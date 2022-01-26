Enslaved, Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom, and Crown Cancel Tour

Canceled tour poster

Enslaved broke the bad news to fans via social media that they have been forced to cancelled their planned European and UK tour due to current pandemic restrictions.

The tour was set to launch next month and also feature Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom, and Crown. The band had this to say, "What many of you, and we ourselves, have feared - is now a reality. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation and Covid restrictions across the European continent, we are unfortunately forced to cancel our upcoming Utgard Tour with our friends in Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom and Crown.

"We have sadly come to the point where we have exhausted all options to make it work. All tickets can be refunded at your point of purchase. We are of course working hard to find an alternative period to come back - so we can finally play some new songs for you all at the festivals we are part of this year! It has been too long! We can already promise you set lists made up of new and old, familiar and perhaps not so familiar songs. Like you have seen throughout this period; Enslaved is ever forging forward! Stay tuned and hopefully see you this summer!"

