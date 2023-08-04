Eva Under Fire Recruit Cory Marks For 'Unstoppable'

(SRO) Emerging Detroit-based rock outfit Eva Under Fire will celebrate the one-year anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut full-length album LOVE, DRUGS & MISERY with news of a deluxe edition due September 22 via Better Noise Music. The original album, which features tracks with guest performances from Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Jonathan Dörr (formerly of Ego Kill Talent) and From Ashes To New, now gets the deluxe treatment with 10 bonus tracks including a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs"; two acoustic tracks; four Noise Machine-remixed tracks; two reimagined tracks featuring country rocker Cory Marks; and more.

Today (August 4) ¸ the female-fronted EVA UNDER FIRE have released one of the LOVE, DRUGS & MISERY: DELUXE EDITION bonus tracks; it's a new version of their passionate single "Unstoppable" which has received a country flair courtesy of breakout country rockstar CORY MARKS. It will be serviced to radio and follows their latest official radio single "Blow (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)" which peaked at #11 on the Active Rock charts. Combining Marks' soulful twang with EVA UNDER FIRE vocalist EVA MARIE's entrancing melodic-yet-heavy rock vocals, "Unstoppable (Feat. Cory Marks)" tugs at listeners' heartstrings.



"I'm a hopeless romantic so I wrote "Unstoppable" about my parents' high school love story," shares EVA MARIE. "My dad used to steal his sister's corvette while she was at work and pick my mom up for joy rides. For me, this song honors my rebellious roots; a classic outlaw story that fits just as easily in a rock song as it could in a country song and you can hear that in the way we recorded the original version, the swing between rock and country is undeniable. I feel the attitude and the swagger every time we play it live, and now having Cory Marks add his vocals to the track really feels like it brings the song home, it makes the perfect vibe for 'Unstoppable!'"



"I was thrilled that Eva Under Fire asked me to feature on their song 'Unstoppable,' states MARKS. "It's a rockin tune with a bit of a country groove and story to it. It's like a rock n roll Bonnie and Clyde, underdogs ready to burn it up and I dig that!"

