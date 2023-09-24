Eva Under Fire Expand Love, Drugs & Misery For Deluxe Reissue

(SRO) Eva Under Fire have released the deluxe version of their acclaimed debut album Love, Drugs & Misery via Better Noise Music. The deluxe edition includes an additional 10 bonus tracks consisting of new acoustic tracks, remixes by Noise Machine, a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," and reimagined tracks featuring country rock labelmate Cory Marks. It also includes the newly streaming track "Devil In Disguise".

"We worked so hard on this album; in 2020 we were all ready to release it, then the world shut down and put the brakes on everything," shares vocalist EVA MARIE. "We had to start all over again in 2022 and now, a year after the release of 'Love, Drugs & Misery,' we are looking back and realizing what a wild, amazing ride it's been. We're out here playing in front of thousands of fans all around the world and hearing our songs on the radio! This deluxe album has all the things... a never heard before cover, songs that didn't make it on the original album and some re-mixes too. So, to celebrate the first birthday of 'Love, Drugs & Misery,' we thought fans would love to hear all of that together on one special edition. Thank you to all of our fans! We hope you love it!"

To co-align with the deluxe release, Eva Under Fire are excited to reveal the original version of Love, Drugs & Misery will be offered on vinyl for the first-ever time. A special yellow variant pressing will be released via Better Noise Music on December 8th.

