Bush Taps Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire For North American Tour

(SRO) Bad Wolves and rising female-fronted rock outfit Eva Under Fire, who are both signed to Better Noise Music, will join British rock staple Bush on tour across the U.S. and Canada this winter.

The 15-date tour launches November 14 in Orlando, FL and wraps December 6 in Spokane, WA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 22 at 10:00 AM (local time).

Bad Wolves stretch the boundaries of hard rock with earthquaking heaviness, enigmatic experimentation, and enthralling melodies on their upcoming fourth full-length album Die About It due November 3 via BETTER NOISE MUSIC.

Eva Under Fire will celebrate the one-year anniversary of their critically acclaimed 2O22 debut album LOVE, DRUGS & MISERY with a deluxe edition due September 22.

The deluxe album features guest appearances from Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills), Matt Brandyberry (From Ashes To New), Jonathan Dörr (formerly of Ego Kill Talent) and Cory Marks in addition to new acoustic tracks, remixed tracks by Noise Machine and a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs." EVA shared one of the bonus tracks-a refreshed version of their passionate single "Unstoppable" featuring country rocker Cory Marks on August 4 which is currently making its way up the rock radio charts.

NOWHERE TO GO BUT EVERYWHERE Tour

11/14 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

11/15 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/17 Durham, NC - DPAC

11/18 Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater

11/19 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater

11/21 Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

11/22 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *

11/24 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

11/25 Hamilton, ON - First Canadian Centre

11/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11/30 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

12/1 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^

12/3 Billings, MT - MetraPark

12/5 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

12/6 Spokane, WA - The Fox Theater

^ Bad Wolves & Bush only

* Eva Under Fire & Bush only

