.

Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'

03-24-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Fall Out Boy Album art
Album art

(fcc) Fall Out Boy celebrated the release their 8th studio album "So Much (For) Stardust," by revealed the music video for a brand new track "Hold Me Like a Grudge" - the continuation to "This Ain't A Scene (It's an Arms Race)" and third in the trilogy of Fall Out Boy music videos that began with "Dance Dance."

Directed by Brendan Walter, the video follows an alternate timeline in which Pete breaks his leg after jumping off the stage at the end of the "This Ain't A Scene (It's an Arms Race)" video.

The band continued to record music, but eventually all went their separate ways until Pete gets a call from a future version of himself, beginning an epic quest to repair a rip in the space time continuum in the Fall Out Boy universe.

Related Stories
Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'

Fall Out Boy Top Radio Chart For First Time With 'Love From The Other Side'

Fall Out Boy Announce So Much For (Tour) Dust

Fall Out Boy Premiere 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' Video

Fall Out Boy To Rock New Song On Late Night TV

More Fall Out Boy News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more

Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- more

Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival

Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Latest News

KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce North American Rhapsody Tour

Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'

Pink Floyd Detail 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Box Set On 50th Anniversary Series

The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'

Alice Cooper Shares Remastered 2000 Performance Video Of 'Brutal Planet'

Whitesnake Release Video For Still Good To Be Bad Track 'All I Want Is You'

girlfriends Announce Tour Dates With Avril Lavigne