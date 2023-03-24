(fcc) Fall Out Boy celebrated the release their 8th studio album "So Much (For) Stardust," by revealed the music video for a brand new track "Hold Me Like a Grudge" - the continuation to "This Ain't A Scene (It's an Arms Race)" and third in the trilogy of Fall Out Boy music videos that began with "Dance Dance."
Directed by Brendan Walter, the video follows an alternate timeline in which Pete breaks his leg after jumping off the stage at the end of the "This Ain't A Scene (It's an Arms Race)" video.
The band continued to record music, but eventually all went their separate ways until Pete gets a call from a future version of himself, beginning an epic quest to repair a rip in the space time continuum in the Fall Out Boy universe.
Fall Out Boy Top Radio Chart For First Time With 'Love From The Other Side'
Fall Out Boy Announce So Much For (Tour) Dust
Fall Out Boy Premiere 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' Video
Fall Out Boy To Rock New Song On Late Night TV
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works
Queen And Adam Lambert Announce North American Rhapsody Tour
Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'
Pink Floyd Detail 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Box Set On 50th Anniversary Series
The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'
Alice Cooper Shares Remastered 2000 Performance Video Of 'Brutal Planet'
Whitesnake Release Video For Still Good To Be Bad Track 'All I Want Is You'
girlfriends Announce Tour Dates With Avril Lavigne