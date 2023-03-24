Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'

Album art

(fcc) Fall Out Boy celebrated the release their 8th studio album "So Much (For) Stardust," by revealed the music video for a brand new track "Hold Me Like a Grudge" - the continuation to "This Ain't A Scene (It's an Arms Race)" and third in the trilogy of Fall Out Boy music videos that began with "Dance Dance."



Directed by Brendan Walter, the video follows an alternate timeline in which Pete breaks his leg after jumping off the stage at the end of the "This Ain't A Scene (It's an Arms Race)" video.

The band continued to record music, but eventually all went their separate ways until Pete gets a call from a future version of himself, beginning an epic quest to repair a rip in the space time continuum in the Fall Out Boy universe.

