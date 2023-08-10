Fall Out Boy To Star In B1G Saturday Night Show Open

Promo courtesy full coverage communications

(fcc) Multi-platinum and GRAMMY award-nominated rock band Fall Out Boy will star in NBC Sports' B1G Saturday Night show open this season, it was announced today.

The show open - with a chorus of "Here Comes Saturday Night" - will debut on Saturday, Sept. 2 ahead of the season-opening West Virginia-Penn State game (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), and will also feature football players, cheerleaders, bands and fans from Big Ten Conference schools.

In addition, Fall Out Boy headlines the NBC Sports and Peacock Big Ten Football promotional campaign, appearing across NBCUniversal platforms throughout the summer and fall.

"We are excited to have Fall Out Boy star in our show open to help us capture the passion and pageantry of Big Ten Football in primetime" said Tripp Dixon, NBC Sports creative director.

Fall Out Boy's eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, debuted as the No. 1 rock album upon its March 24 release and features the global smash single "Love From The Other Side". The band just wrapped the North American leg of their highly-anticipated So Much For (Tour) Dust headline tour, which featured multiple sold out stops across stadiums and arenas. The tour will continue in Europe and the UK this fall.

B1G Saturday Night marks the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network. Peacock will also serve as the exclusive home for nine additional Big Ten Football games this season - beginning with Michigan hosting East Carolina, Sat. Sept. 2 at Noon ET.

