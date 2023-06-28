Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire'

() GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy released a cover of the Billy Joel song "We Didn't Start the Fire" - updated to cover newsworthy items from 1989-2023.



Fall Out Boy is currently on their highly anticipated So Much For (Tour) Dust global headline tour, in support of their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust, which debuted as the No. 1 Rock Album upon its March 24 release.

The tour launched with an epic, sold out hometown show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and continues tonight in Dallas along with stops in Phoenix, San Diego, and two stadium shows in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium on July 2 (sold out) and July 3.

