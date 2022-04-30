.

Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-30-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Felicity Album cover art
Album cover art

Felicity have released a brand new music video for their track "Ignite," which features Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala and was filmed this past February at Kraken Music Festival.

The song comes from the band's debut album, "Dear Universe". They had this to say about the new video, "We can't believe we managed to pull this off, honestly.

"We were added to Kraken Fest in Orlando, FL just a week before the show and our goal was to make the most of it, so we figured why not make a live music video of our set and ask Dan to come up and sing his part?

"With such short notice we didn't expect much, but to our surprise he reached back out saying he was about it! And now this will go down in history as the greatest music video FELICITY will ever have."

Related Stories
Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video

Singled Out: Felicity's Hit and Run

News > Felicity

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more

Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more

Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more

Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago

Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour

Get To Know... THE DEV

Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Hot In The City: April and May Concerts

Latest News

Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album

Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction For Fans

Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want' Lyric Video

Michael Schenker Group Tribute Dio With A King Is Gone

Eric Church Delivering Heart & Soul In A Box

Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video

Heart's Ann Wilson Streaming New Album Fierce Bliss

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Royal Albert Hall Concert Documentary