Felicity Announces the Four Days In Florida Tour

Tour poster

(BPM) Orlando trash-rock band Felicity is excited to announce the Four Days In Florida Tour. The four day run kicks off on September 7th and features special guests Sink In.

Felicity recently released their new single "GOD MODE", a defiant track about overcoming the obstacles in front of you regardless of what they may be. It serves as a follow up to Felicity's "Levitate". The two songs have captured the attention of idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and more, in addition to being added to Spotify's Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Fans were treated to their first live performance of "Levitate" shortly after its release, as the band headed to LA for a sold out show with The Used as well as a performance at Emo Nite LA.



Known for their fun and playful presence on social media, earlier this year Felicity broke 123K followers on TikTok with 1.6M likes. With recent collaborations on the app featuring State Champs, Hawthorne Heights and Calling All Captains, and upcoming collaborations with Magnolia Park and Capstan, these songs are just the beginning of Felicity's eight explosive new singles coming in the next year.

Upcoming Tour Dates

9/2 - Cape Coral, FL @ Ollie's Pub Records and Beer (Just Felicity)

9/7 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

9/8 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

9/9 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch & Hive *

9/10 - Gainesville, FL @ Loosey's *



* - Indicates no Sink In

Related Stories

Felicity And Calling All Captains Deliver 'GOD Mode'

Felicity Recruit Calling All Captains For 'God Mode'

Singled Out: FELICITY's LEVITATE

Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video

More Felicity News