.

Fitz and The Tantrums Announce Album With 'Moneymaker' Single

Keavin Wiggins | 09-30-2022

Fitz and The Tantrums Album cover art
Album cover art

Fitz and The Tantrums have shared a lyric video for their new single, "Moneymaker", that they have released to mark the announcement for their new studio album, "Let Yourself Free", which is set to hit stores on November 11th.

Frontman Michal "Fitz" Fitzpatrick had this to say, "We are so excited for the world to hear our fifth studio album! For this record we really wanted to pull from our earliest influences and bring the through line of this band full circle.

"Tracks like 'Silver Platter' and 'Steppin' On Me' really are a nod to our first album Pickin' up the Pieces, while tracks like 'Moneymaker' take that influence and blast it into the future!"

The group will be promoting the new album with a 17-city Let Yourself Free Tour that will feature support from Babyjake. See the dates and watch the video below:

Let Yourself Free Tracklisting


1. Good Intentions
2. Heaven
3. Sway
4. Silver Platter
5. Let Yourself Free
6. Moneymaker
7. AHHHH!
8. Good Nights
9. Big Love
10. Is It Love
11. Steppin' On Me
12. Someday

Let Yourself Free Tour Dates


January 21st, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
January 22nd, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
January 24th, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
January 25th, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
January 27th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
January 28th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
January 31st, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
February 2nd, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater
February 3rd, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
February 4th, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
February 6th, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
February 8th, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
February 10th, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
February 11th 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
February 13th, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
February 14th, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
February 16th, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

