Fitz and The Tantrums Announce Album With 'Moneymaker' Single

Album cover art

Fitz and The Tantrums have shared a lyric video for their new single, "Moneymaker", that they have released to mark the announcement for their new studio album, "Let Yourself Free", which is set to hit stores on November 11th.

Frontman Michal "Fitz" Fitzpatrick had this to say, "We are so excited for the world to hear our fifth studio album! For this record we really wanted to pull from our earliest influences and bring the through line of this band full circle.

"Tracks like 'Silver Platter' and 'Steppin' On Me' really are a nod to our first album Pickin' up the Pieces, while tracks like 'Moneymaker' take that influence and blast it into the future!"

The group will be promoting the new album with a 17-city Let Yourself Free Tour that will feature support from Babyjake. See the dates and watch the video below:

Let Yourself Free Tracklisting

Let Yourself Free Tour Dates

1. Good Intentions2. Heaven3. Sway4. Silver Platter5. Let Yourself Free6. Moneymaker7. AHHHH!8. Good Nights9. Big Love10. Is It Love11. Steppin' On Me12. SomedayJanuary 21st, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland TheaterJanuary 22nd, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The ShowboxJanuary 24th, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of SpadesJanuary 25th, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency BallroomJanuary 27th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The BelascoJanuary 28th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick ResortJanuary 31st, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The AdmiralFebruary 2nd, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Vic TheaterFebruary 3rd, 2023 - Madison, WI - The SylveeFebruary 4th, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's HallFebruary 6th, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 ClubFebruary 8th, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster HallFebruary 10th, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night LiveFebruary 11th 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union TransferFebruary 13th, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead TheatreFebruary 14th, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleFebruary 16th, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

