Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed

Bruce Henne | 04-04-2023

Fleetwood Mac Album art featuring McVie
(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie's cause of death has been revealed months after the rocker passed away in London, UK at the age of 79.

The Blast reports McVie died of a massive stroke, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. According to the singer's death certificate and will, obtained by The Blast, McVie was diagnosed with, 'metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin," which essentially means cancer had spread in her body where the primary source or tumor is not detected.

Ultimately, McVie suffered an "ischaemic stroke" which caused her death; the cancer is listed as a secondary cause of the musician's passing.

"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," shared her social media team last fall. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed

