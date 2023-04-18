Flogging Molly Announce North American Headline Tour

Tour poster

(BMG) Legendary Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly have just announced North America headlining tour dates in continued support of their seventh album, Anthem (2022).

The six-week trek will begin August 17 in Denver, CO, and will feature direct support from Los Angeles punk band The Bronx and added support from a surprise special guest.

All tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10 am local time. The Flogging Molly Summer 2023 VIP Packages go on sale starting Wednesday, April 19 @ 10 am local time.

Additionally, the routing will include appearances at the Alaska State Fair and Louder Than Life Festival.

FLOGGING MOLLY TOUR DATES

8/17 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

8/18 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

8/19 Bozeman, MT The ELM

8/20 Missoula, MT The Wilma

8/22 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

8/23 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

8/25 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair*

8/27 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

8/29 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

8/30 Eugene, OR McDonald Theater

9/1 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

9/2 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

9/3 Fresno, CA Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company

9/5 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

9/6 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

9/8 Dallas, TX House of Blues

9/9 Houston, TX House of Blues

9/10 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

9/12 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

9/13 Clear Lake, IA Surf Ballroom & Museum

9/15 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

9/16 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

9/19 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

9/20 Boston, MA House of Blues

9/22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

9/23 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

9/24 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival*

9/26 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

9/27 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

9/29 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

9/30 Orlando, FL House of Blues

* no The Bronx

Related Stories

Flogging Molly Release Til The Anarchy's Restored EP

Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise Lineup Announced

Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2023 Announced

Flogging Molly, Anti Flag and Skinny Lister Announce Tour

More Flogging Molly News