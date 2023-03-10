.

Flogging Molly Release Til The Anarchy's Restored EP

03-10-2023

Flogging Molly cover art
cover art

(Speakeasy) Flogging Molly's new, three-song, 'Til The Anarchy's Restored EP (Rise Records), featuring the previously unreleased title track and one-take performances of the band's classic songs: "Drunken Lullabies" and "What's Left of the Flag," is available today via Rise Records.

"In a world that seems more divided than ever, this song feels more like a letter reaching out to a neighbor or a friend, and renewing relationships that might seem lost or gone," said Dave King about the title track. "Maybe it's time to say hello again."

A video for "'Drunken Lullabies (Live From Electrical Audio)" featuring footage from the band's Summer shows in Manchester and Dublin, captures the rollicking atmosphere surrounding Flogging Molly's live performances.

The dates were part of the initial wave of shows surrounding the release of their seventh studio album, Anthem. A collection that saw the band reunite with Steve Albini (he worked with Flogging Molly on their first two albums: Swagger and Drunken Lullabies).

Currently back on the road, recent performances have seen the Celtic punk band playing historic locations including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater, and the band's forthcoming, annual St. Patrick's Day outing at the Hollywood Palladium. They play this evening at the Voodoo Lounge (Harrah's) in Kansas City.

Flogging Molly also recently announced a late Spring European trek, with several festival performances amidst the month-long tour, including outings at Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Hellfest, and both Slam Dunk Festivals.

Flogging Molly tour dates:

March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah's Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge
March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral
March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Chelsea Theatre
March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

May 24 Glasgow, UK SWG3
May 26 Walton On Trent, UK Bearded Theory Festival
May 27 Hatfield, UK Slam Dunk Festival - South
May 28 Leeds, UK Slam Dunk Festival - North
May 31 Luxembourg, LU Den Atelier
June 2 Nürburg, DE Rock Am Ring
June 3 Linz, AT Sbäm Fest
June 4 Nürnberg, DE Rock Im Park
June 6 Lörrach, DE Burghof Lörrach GmbH
June 7 Crans-Près-Céligny, CH Caribana Festival
June 9 Zagreb, HR Tvornica Kulture
June 11 Novi Beograd, RS Institut Za Ispitivanje Materijala
June 12 Bucuresti, RO Quantic Club
June 16 Clisson, FR Hellfest
June 18 Strasbourg, FR Artefact La Laiterie
June 19 Magdeburg, DE Factory Event Center Dominion Club GbR
June 20 Rostock, DE M.A.U. Club/Zabrik E.V.
June 24 Ysselsteyn, NL Jer On Air Festival
June 25 Antwerp, BE Rivierenjof
June 26 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

August 25 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair

November 8 - 13 Miami, FL Salty Dog Cruise

Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister open on U.S. dates through March 19.

