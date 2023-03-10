Flogging Molly Release Til The Anarchy's Restored EP

cover art

(Speakeasy) Flogging Molly's new, three-song, 'Til The Anarchy's Restored EP (Rise Records), featuring the previously unreleased title track and one-take performances of the band's classic songs: "Drunken Lullabies" and "What's Left of the Flag," is available today via Rise Records.



"In a world that seems more divided than ever, this song feels more like a letter reaching out to a neighbor or a friend, and renewing relationships that might seem lost or gone," said Dave King about the title track. "Maybe it's time to say hello again."



A video for "'Drunken Lullabies (Live From Electrical Audio)" featuring footage from the band's Summer shows in Manchester and Dublin, captures the rollicking atmosphere surrounding Flogging Molly's live performances.

The dates were part of the initial wave of shows surrounding the release of their seventh studio album, Anthem. A collection that saw the band reunite with Steve Albini (he worked with Flogging Molly on their first two albums: Swagger and Drunken Lullabies).

Currently back on the road, recent performances have seen the Celtic punk band playing historic locations including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater, and the band's forthcoming, annual St. Patrick's Day outing at the Hollywood Palladium. They play this evening at the Voodoo Lounge (Harrah's) in Kansas City.



Flogging Molly also recently announced a late Spring European trek, with several festival performances amidst the month-long tour, including outings at Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Hellfest, and both Slam Dunk Festivals.

Flogging Molly tour dates:



March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah's Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge

March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral

March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Chelsea Theatre

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort



May 24 Glasgow, UK SWG3

May 26 Walton On Trent, UK Bearded Theory Festival

May 27 Hatfield, UK Slam Dunk Festival - South

May 28 Leeds, UK Slam Dunk Festival - North

May 31 Luxembourg, LU Den Atelier

June 2 Nürburg, DE Rock Am Ring

June 3 Linz, AT Sbäm Fest

June 4 Nürnberg, DE Rock Im Park

June 6 Lörrach, DE Burghof Lörrach GmbH

June 7 Crans-Près-Céligny, CH Caribana Festival

June 9 Zagreb, HR Tvornica Kulture

June 11 Novi Beograd, RS Institut Za Ispitivanje Materijala

June 12 Bucuresti, RO Quantic Club

June 16 Clisson, FR Hellfest

June 18 Strasbourg, FR Artefact La Laiterie

June 19 Magdeburg, DE Factory Event Center Dominion Club GbR

June 20 Rostock, DE M.A.U. Club/Zabrik E.V.

June 24 Ysselsteyn, NL Jer On Air Festival

June 25 Antwerp, BE Rivierenjof

June 26 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique



August 25 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair



November 8 - 13 Miami, FL Salty Dog Cruise



Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister open on U.S. dates through March 19.

